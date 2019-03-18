Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter kitchenware, utensils and decor on a white shelf or counter. Banner against a white wall background with copy space. Spring home kitchen cooking concept.
Formats
8590 × 2976 pixels • 28.6 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 346 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 173 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG