Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter greeting. Quail and chicken color eggs in row on moss in spring forest with beautiful first blossom white snowdrops flowers in wild forest at background. Easter holidays creative layout.
Formats
6649 × 4433 pixels • 22.2 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG