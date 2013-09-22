Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter greeting. Basket with quail color eggs and bunny rabbit on moss in spring forest, beautiful first blossom white snowdrops flowers in wild forest at background. Easter holidays creative layout.
Formats
6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG