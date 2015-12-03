Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter eggs cooked divided into halves with the addition of mayonnaise and green peas sprinkled with fresh chives on a decorated plate, focus on the egg inside
Formats
4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG