Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Easter egg top border. Rose gold, pastel pink and white colors on a white background. Copy space.
Colorful Easter eggs on white background with space for message. Happy Easter
Rose french cookies macaroons. Sweet macarons on pink background with copy space. Raspberry, strawberry, cherry or blueberry tastes. Top view. Holiday time concept.
shells frame and seaside background for blog or desktop on pink table top view mockup
Sweet macaroons with vintage pastel colored tone on pink background. Copyspace.
Valentines Day card with scattered colorful foil hearts for showing love to your partner, greeting or invitation to February, 14 or wedding celebration
Background, multicolored easter eggs
decorated easter eggs on white background

See more

1297093360

See more

1297093360

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130525464

Item ID: 2130525464

Easter egg top border. Rose gold, pastel pink and white colors on a white background. Copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 10864 × 3841 pixels • 36.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 354 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 177 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

JeniFoto

JeniFoto