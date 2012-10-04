Images

Image
Easter day concept. Smiling happy woman wearing rabbit ears show OK finger sign, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space
Young adult woman with down syndrome holding degree over isolated background surprised with an idea or question pointing finger with happy face, number one
Young and beautiful supermarket employee pointing at a virtual touchscreen wearing a red apron and braces
Photo of charming girl two arms fingers show okey symbol beaming smile isolated on white color background
Pleasant young business woman in white shirt posing isolated on grey background in studio. Achievement career wealth business concept. Mock up copy space. Waving greeting with hand as notices someone
Hello! Smiling female student with books waving hand standing on a light gray background. Gesture of greeting.
Beautiful young woman with short hair wearing elegant white shirt showing and pointing up with fingers number seven while smiling confident and happy.
Japanese restaurant waitress

262829327

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660929

Easter day concept. Smiling happy woman wearing rabbit ears show OK finger sign, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri