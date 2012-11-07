Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Easter day concept. Smiling happy woman wearing rabbit ears show thumb up for good sign, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space
The beautiful Southeast Asian woman dressed in red shirt , black skirt and antler headband on Christmas festival.
Beautiful young woman
Portrait of her she nice attractive lovely charming pretty cheerful cheery confident girl demonstrating copy empty blank space place isolated over light white pastel color background
Stylish girl showing OK sign
Portrait of her she nice attractive lovely pretty charming lovable cute cheerful cheery curious girl holding on hand new novelty ad advert isolated over light white pastel color background
Stylish girl thumbs up
beautiful young woman with make-up on pink background with hand gesture

See more

1733529485

See more

1733529485

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660878

Item ID: 2124660878

Easter day concept. Smiling happy woman wearing rabbit ears show thumb up for good sign, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri