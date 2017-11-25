Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Easter day concept. Smiling happy woman wearing rabbit ears pointing finger something out space away side, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space
Happy Easter holiday celebration spring concept. Young woman wearing bunny ears isolated on white background. Preparation for holiday. Girl looking happy and excited, having fun on Easter day. Banner
Festive bunny and eggs season. Portrait beautiful young Asian woman in Easter bunny ear with Easter on white background
Young caucasian woman wearing cute easter rabbit ears over pink isolated background smiling with happy face winking at the camera doing victory sign. Number two.
Happy Easter holiday celebration spring concept. Young woman wearing bunny ears isolated on white background. Preparation for holiday. Girl looking happy and excited, having fun on Easter day
Middle age beautiful woman wearing bunny ears standing over isolated pink background smiling cheerful presenting and pointing with palm of hand looking at the camera.
Young beautiful woman wearing banny ears standing over isolated white background smiling with happy face looking and pointing to the side with thumb up.
Portrait of her she nice attractive lovely charming pretty cheerful cheery confident girl demonstrating copy empty blank space place isolated over light white pastel color background

See more

1611477436

See more

1611477436

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660866

Item ID: 2124660866

Easter day concept. Smiling happy woman wearing rabbit ears pointing finger something out space away side, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri