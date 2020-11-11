Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Easter day concept. Smiling happy woman wearing rabbit ears presenting product holding something on palm away side, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space
Beautiful child girl wearing sleep mask and pajama standing over isolated white background pointing finger up with successful idea. Exited and happy. Number one.
Happy Easter holiday celebration spring concept. Young woman wearing bunny ears isolated on white background. Preparation for holiday. Girl looking happy and excited, having fun on Easter day
a girl in bunny ears on a gray background
Middle age beautiful woman wearing bunny ears standing over isolated pink background smiling cheerful presenting and pointing with palm of hand looking at the camera.
Happy Easter holiday celebration spring concept. Young woman wearing bunny ears isolated on white background. Preparation for holiday. Girl looking happy and excited, having fun on Easter day
The beautiful Southeast Asian woman dressed in red shirt , black skirt and antler headband on Christmas festival.
The beautiful Southeast Asian woman dressed in red shirt , black skirt and antler headband on Christmas festival.

See more

1245142552

See more

1245142552

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660863

Item ID: 2124660863

Easter day concept. Smiling happy woman wearing rabbit ears presenting product holding something on palm away side, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri