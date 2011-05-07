Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter banner template with egg shape empty copy space surrounded with fresh flowers on pastel pink background. Creative Easter concept. Traditional holiday greeting card or shopping poster. Flat lay.
Formats
4464 × 5931 pixels • 14.9 × 19.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
753 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
377 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG