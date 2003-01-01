Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Easter banner. Happy Easter concept. Preparation for holiday. Two eggs on a white sheet. Decorative clothespins and white paper on a yellow background. Copy space. Place for text.Yellow and blue egg.
Formats
10308 × 4123 pixels • 34.4 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG