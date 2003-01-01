Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Easter banner. Happy Easter concept. Preparation for holiday. Two eggs on a white sheet. Decorative clothespins and white paper on a yellow background. Copy space. Place for text.Yellow and blue egg.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134124007

Item ID: 2134124007

Easter banner. Happy Easter concept. Preparation for holiday. Two eggs on a white sheet. Decorative clothespins and white paper on a yellow background. Copy space. Place for text.Yellow and blue egg.

Formats

  • 10308 × 4123 pixels • 34.4 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olha Shevchenko

Olha Shevchenko