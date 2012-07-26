Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND-AUGUST 16: The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight consisting of a Lancaster bomber flanked by a Hurricane and Spitfire, giving a display on August 16, 2009 in Eastbourne, Sussex.
Photo Formats
2682 × 1795 pixels • 8.9 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG