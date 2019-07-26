Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 26, 2019: Real Madrid soccer fans at the MetLife stadium during the 2019 International Champions Cup match Real Madrid against Atletico de Madrid. Real Madrid lost 3-7
