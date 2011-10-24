Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Earth, N. America from Space - from a digitally enhanced Apollo 16 negative -one of the last manned flight at this distance - 16,000 kilometers - restored historic photo, not computer generated
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

13703794

Stock Photo ID: 13703794

Earth, N. America from Space - from a digitally enhanced Apollo 16 negative -one of the last manned flight at this distance - 16,000 kilometers - restored historic photo, not computer generated

Photo Formats

  • 1900 × 1483 pixels • 6.3 × 4.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 781 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 391 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Y

YegoroV

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.