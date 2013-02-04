Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
an earth conductor must be installed on each gray roof, which copies the outline of the building and protects the truss from lightning, including the gutter and the wooden panelling roof
