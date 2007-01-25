Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Early seedling , grown from seeds in boxes at home on the windowsill. seedlings in peat pots.Baby plants seeding, black hole trays for agricultural seedlings.The spring planting.
Close up of fresh sage
Green leaves may be used as a background.
Pesto sauce and basil leaves closeup
Manilkara zapota, sapodilla and leaf
Green leaf fig tree on light white background.
Coffee seeds for sale in poly bag in the Gayo highland coffee plantation, Aceh, Indonesia.
The Zamioculcas home plant in a pot.

See more

1609540714

See more

1609540714

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128178393

Item ID: 2128178393

Early seedling , grown from seeds in boxes at home on the windowsill. seedlings in peat pots.Baby plants seeding, black hole trays for agricultural seedlings.The spring planting.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Oksana Shkrebka

Oksana Shkrebka