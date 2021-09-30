Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086598311
Eagle owl (Strix Nebulosa). Looking at camera. Shallow depth of field
V
By Vlad Antonov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angryanimalanimal themesavianbeakbillbirdblurredbrowncarnivoredangerousdiscoveryeagleeagle owleurasian eagle owlevileyefacefeathergazegreyheadhunterlookinglooking at cameraopenowlplumageportraitpredatorraptorseeshallow depth of fieldsightsinglesolitaryspoutstaringwatchingwhitewildwildlifewingwisdomwise
Categories: Miscellaneous, Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist