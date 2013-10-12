Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dwarf evergreen shrub - Flaky juniper or singleseed juniper (juniperus squamata )'Blue star' with dense, sparkling silver-blue foliage growing in a rock garden early in the spring
Formats
4896 × 3672 pixels • 16.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG