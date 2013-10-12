Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dwarf evergreen shrub - Flaky juniper or singleseed juniper (juniperus squamata )'Blue star' with dense, sparkling silver-blue foliage growing in a rock garden early in the spring
Edit
natural background of small green succulent plants
the first snow fell
Coral reef, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Close-up nature view of a garden cabbage, wallpaper concept, colorful natural background, tropical green leaves
Marine Corals
Aerial overhead view of beautiful breaking ocean waves against a rugged rocks
spring fallen flowers

See more

1322464241

See more

1322464241

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140410085

Item ID: 2140410085

Dwarf evergreen shrub - Flaky juniper or singleseed juniper (juniperus squamata )'Blue star' with dense, sparkling silver-blue foliage growing in a rock garden early in the spring

Formats

  • 4896 × 3672 pixels • 16.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kristine Rad

Kristine Rad