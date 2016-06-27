Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY-JUNE 13: A Japanese lolita girl poses on the 8th Japan Celebration Day on June 13, 2009 in Dusseldorf, Germany. This year the event attracted 850.000 visitors from all over Europe.
Photo Formats
2528 × 3436 pixels • 8.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
736 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
368 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.