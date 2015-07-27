Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dusseldorf, Germany - October 2021: Aerial view over Stockum commercial area: Merkur Spiel-Arena (home stadium for Fortuna Düsseldorf); Messe Dusseldorf exhibition centre
Formats
4503 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG