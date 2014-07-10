Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
During the Napoleonic Wars around 1800 England made a prohibition against trade with the European continent. However the Swedish Merchants smuggled goods from this Historic Warehouse to Germany.
