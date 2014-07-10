Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
During the Napoleonic Wars around 1800 England made a prohibition against trade with the European continent. However the Swedish Merchants smuggled goods from this Historic Warehouse to Germany.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

37554004

Stock Photo ID: 37554004

During the Napoleonic Wars around 1800 England made a prohibition against trade with the European continent. However the Swedish Merchants smuggled goods from this Historic Warehouse to Germany.

Photo Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

Steffen Hoejager