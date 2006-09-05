Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dumbbells weight plate in disposable face mask, COVID-19 coronavirus. Gym fitness flat lay composition, Covid pandemic outbreak concept, protective measures, virus. Lockdown workout, exercise at home.
Formats
4708 × 2682 pixels • 15.7 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 570 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 285 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG