Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dumb Cane, Dieffenbachia, a popular houseplant, on a rustic wood wall with free space for text. Houseplant in a flower pot stands on a wooden background. Hipster scandinavian style room interior.
Edit
Monstera green potted plant in a house window
Strawberry seedlings in plastic containers
Cacti, dessert plant in many type and shape with it needle as leaf. Variety cactus in pot and garden. Succulent plant grow dry area
home plant tropical palm leaves in a pot standing on dark table. home gardening concept
Strawberry seedlings in plastic containers
Vase tree
Young plant

See more

12290872

See more

12290872

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2109703871

Item ID: 2109703871

Dumb Cane, Dieffenbachia, a popular houseplant, on a rustic wood wall with free space for text. Houseplant in a flower pot stands on a wooden background. Hipster scandinavian style room interior.

Formats

  • 6295 × 4196 pixels • 21 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marina Demidiuk

Marina Demidiuk