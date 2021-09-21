Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090321350
Dublin, Ireland - September 21, 2021: Glimpse of the gothic Cathedral dedicated to Saint Patrick from the gardens of Saint Patrick's Park at dawn
Dublin, Ireland
L
By Lucamato
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
13th centuryanglicanarchitecturebluecathedralchristianchurchcitycloudydawndomedublindublin cathedralearly morningeuropefacadegardengothicgreenhistoricirelandmorningparkplace of worshipprotestantreligionreligioussaint patrick's parkskyspirest. patrickst. patrick's cathedralst. patrick's gardenssteeplesunsunnytourismtowertreeswindows
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist