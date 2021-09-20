Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090321353
Dublin, Ireland - September 20, 2021: Watches on display inside the Guinness Storehouse
Dublin, Ireland
L
By Lucamato
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureaudioback in timebackwardsbeambreweryclockclocksdesigndialdublinexposurefactoryfollowedguinnessguinness storehousehandshoursilluminatedindustryinteriorirelandlightsmillminutespassing of timerailingrobert streetscenicsecondsshopsignsoundsteelstorestructuretic tactickticking timetimetocktourismtouristwaityellow
Similar images
More from this artist