Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 11: Visitors watching the aquarium in the Atlantis Hotel on the Jumeirah Palm island on September 10, 2009 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Photo Formats
2750 × 1833 pixels • 9.2 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.