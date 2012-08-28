Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - 2008: Construction of two major projects: The Dubai Metro scheduled to open 09/09/09 and the Burj Dubai the worlds tallest building which has exceeded 636 m (2,087 ft)
Photo Formats
1598 × 2346 pixels • 5.3 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
681 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
341 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.