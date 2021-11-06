Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dubai, UAE - November 06, 2021: Ain (Eye) DUBAI - One of the largest Ferris Wheels in the World, located on Bluewaters island. Top tourist attractions in the United Arab Emirates
Empty amusement park ride.
Adler city / Russia - August 2019: The attraction "Zmey Gorynych" in Sochi Park
VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA - JULY 21, 2014: Canada's Wonderland (opened in 1981) - 130 ha theme park, home to most exhilarating collection of rides and roller coasters in North America. Leviathan.
Coaster
BATUMI, ADJARIA / GEORGIA - July 17, 2015: On a summer day, against a cloudy sky. Large beautiful metal arch - a symbol of the Black Sea gate on Abuseridze street in the resort town of Batumi.
White Beautiful large Ferris wheel with blue sky background
Ear of rice in the field nearly harvest on blue sky background

See more

1850102884

See more

1850102884

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128151597

Item ID: 2128151597

Dubai, UAE - November 06, 2021: Ain (Eye) DUBAI - One of the largest Ferris Wheels in the World, located on Bluewaters island. Top tourist attractions in the United Arab Emirates

Important information

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BONDART PHOTOGRAPHY

BONDART PHOTOGRAPHY