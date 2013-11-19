Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
DUBAI, UAE - DECEMBER 19: KIA Cadenza on display during Dubai Motor Show 2009 at Dubai Int'l Convention and Exhibition Centre December 19, 2009 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Photo Formats
1800 × 2400 pixels • 6 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.