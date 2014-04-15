Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
DUBAI, UAE - AUG 03: The Address Hotel in the downtown Dubai area overlooks the famous dancing fountains, taken on 3rd August 2010 in Dubai. The hotel is surrounded by a mall, hotels and Burj Khalifa
Photo Formats
2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.