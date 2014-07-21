Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
DUBAI, UAE - AUG 03: The Address Hotel in the downtown Dubai area overlooks the famous dancing fountains, taken on 3rd August 2010 in Dubai. The hotel is surrounded by a mall, hotels and Burj Khalifa
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

60009007

Stock Photo ID: 60009007

DUBAI, UAE - AUG 03: The Address Hotel in the downtown Dubai area overlooks the famous dancing fountains, taken on 3rd August 2010 in Dubai. The hotel is surrounded by a mall, hotels and Burj Khalifa

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

H

HainaultPhoto