Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A dry tropical plant leaf, split leaf philodendron, in an old clay jar on a light brown and beige background. Creative still life colorful design.
Formats
4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG