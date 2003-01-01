Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dry herbal tea leaves in a glass jar on a brown textured wood. Detox and immune tea. Herbal collection of chamomile, mint, lemon balm. pieces of wild rose and dried fruits.
Formats
6484 × 4323 pixels • 21.6 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG