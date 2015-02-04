Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Drug paracetamol and capsule Variety of vitamin Green (Andrographis paniculata) mineral pills in wooden spoon isolated on white background, Dietary supplement health care product. Health love concept.
Formats
6496 × 4331 pixels • 21.7 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG