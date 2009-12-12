Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Drops of water on a dark matte surface close up, water blots, design concept from water on a matte background, macro photo of drops, glare in water drops, wet stains
Drops of water that splash up on the canvas of the pond that is commonly used in the water park.
Rain water Drops on glass window on a cloudy day morning with sun glow glare in background hide and seek behind clouds
Water droplets on a car windshield as seen from the inside.
water drops on grey background
water droplets on a grey metallic surface of the sink
water drops on the glass, cold colors
Rain closeup drops raindrops gray water wet texture glass droplets raining

See more

1158595942

See more

1158595942

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130241955

Item ID: 2130241955

Drops of water on a dark matte surface close up, water blots, design concept from water on a matte background, macro photo of drops, glare in water drops, wet stains

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tavrius

Tavrius