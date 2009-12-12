Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Drops of water on a dark matte surface close up, water blots, design concept from water on a matte background, macro photo of drops, glare in water drops, wet stains
Formats
4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG