Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Drone view of old abandoned house left behind from war next to river in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Lost places and ruined building in Albania. Creepy and haunted house.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133843379

Item ID: 2133843379

Drone view of old abandoned house left behind from war next to river in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Lost places and ruined building in Albania. Creepy and haunted house.

Formats

  • 4056 × 3040 pixels • 13.5 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

thomaslabriekl

thomaslabriekl