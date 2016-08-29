Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Drone shot of Virgin Voyages newest cruise ship Valiant Lady seen here docked at London International Cruise Terminal with Gravesend, Kent in the background. Tilbury, Essex, United Kingdom 03112022
Formats
5272 × 3948 pixels • 17.6 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 749 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG