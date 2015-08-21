Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
drone shot aerial view top angle bright sunny day photo agricultural fields paddy cultivation ploughed lands irrigation fertile ruralscape village india tamilnadu madurai green pastures unpaved road
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG