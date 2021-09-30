Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096785609
Drone aerial scenery of highway road crossing the snowy mountain forest landscape in winter. Wintertime Troodos mountains Cyprus
Related keywords
aerialaerial photographyaerial viewasphaltautomobilecalmcalmingcarcar parkingcarscountrysidecyprusdecemberdroneextreme weatherfebruaryforestfrom abovefrosthorizontaljanuarylandscapenatureno peoplenobodyoutdoorparking lotpeacefulrelaxingroadscenesceneryseasonseasonalsnowsnowstormsnowystreettoptranquiltranquil scenetranquillitytreestroodosvehicleweatherwhitewinterwintertime
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
