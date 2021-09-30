Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096555539
Drone aerial photograph of an asphalt motorway crossing the snowy mountain in winter. Troodos mountains Cyprus wintertime season
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialaerial photographyaerial viewbirds eyeblizzardcountrysidecrossingcyprusdecemberdronedrone photographextreme weatherfebruaryforestfrom abovefrosthighwayhorizontaljanuarylandscapenatureno peoplenobodyoutdoorpeacefulroadruralseasonseasonalsnowsnowstormsnowytoptranquiltranquil scenetranquillitytroodosweatherwhitewinterwintertime
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist