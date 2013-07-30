Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The driver opens a package of pills against a blurred background of the steering wheel in the car. The use of pharmacological drugs for medical purposes while driving. Selective focus, toned
Formats
3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG