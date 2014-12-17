Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dreaming Caucasian Teenage Female Girl in Santa Hat and White Shirt Posing With Tiny Red Gift Box With Eyes Closed. Horizontal Image Composition
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4947 × 3298 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG