Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 103233386
dreaming alluring woman pianist with grand piano in luxury hotel. Stylish rich slim girl in gloves elegant dress and fur with healthy glossy hair at villa apartment. Lady musician with diamond jewelry
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG