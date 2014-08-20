Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dreamful senior Asian lady with long hair holds glass sitting at small table with open laptop on outdoors cafe terrace at sunset
Woman helping in a dog shelter
Close up of hunter loading shotgun, holds a gun and ammunition in his hand.
Little girl walking alone in the city park and enjoy.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124473804

Item ID: 2124473804

Dreamful senior Asian lady with long hair holds glass sitting at small table with open laptop on outdoors cafe terrace at sunset

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6680 × 2004 pixels • 22.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 300 pixels • 3.3 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 150 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yaroslav Astakhov

Yaroslav Astakhov