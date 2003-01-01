Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A drawing of smiling face on smartphone with natural bright sunlight, selective focus on smile. Hands holding mobile phone with cheerful icon. Concept of joy, happiness, positive mindset and kindness.
Formats
3997 × 6199 pixels • 13.3 × 20.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
645 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
323 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG