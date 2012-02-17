Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dramatic landscape with glacier and stone hill between two mountain lakes in sunlight under cloudy sky. Two small lake in high mountain valley with view to mountain vastness at changeable weather.
Edit
Beautiful landscape on the way to Zanskar road at Himalaya Range, Zanskar Range, Pensi La, Jammu and Kashmir.
mountains and clouds , beautiful landscapes photography of Hindukush mountains in Chitral , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Khunjerab Natioanl Park (Ground altitude: 4693 m), near Chinese Border, Pakistan. Surrounded by peaks skying up to 7000 meters.
Kuna Peak from Parker Pass, Yosemite National Park, California
Himalaya mountains, valleys, green fields, villages on mountain slopes. Ladakh, Zanskar, India
Austria, Stubai valley, Oberberg valley with the Franz-Senn mountain hut
Grey mountains and blue sky

See more

603016457

See more

603016457

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143167911

Item ID: 2143167911

Dramatic landscape with glacier and stone hill between two mountain lakes in sunlight under cloudy sky. Two small lake in high mountain valley with view to mountain vastness at changeable weather.

Formats

  • 4200 × 2803 pixels • 14 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

daniilphotos

daniilphotos