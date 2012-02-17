Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dramatic landscape with glacier and stone hill between two mountain lakes in sunlight under cloudy sky. Two small lake in high mountain valley with view to mountain vastness at changeable weather.
Formats
4200 × 2803 pixels • 14 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG