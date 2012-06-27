Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A dozen white chicken eggs lie on a sackcloth. Wooden background, plenty of space for text. White chicken eggs close-up on a background of burlap, rustic still life. Concept and idea for home product
Edit
salted duck egg on wood background
white eggs lie on a wooden table
White naphthalene balls on wooden background
Chicken's blue egg
dozen of white eggs in rows on light brown wooden background - perspective 3d render illustration exclusive
White drugs in wood backround
Eggs. Eggs on wood table. Fresh white eggs.

See more

1175777551

See more

1175777551

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2118131435

Item ID: 2118131435

A dozen white chicken eggs lie on a sackcloth. Wooden background, plenty of space for text. White chicken eggs close-up on a background of burlap, rustic still life. Concept and idea for home product

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

atewi