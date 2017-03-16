Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Double exposure of Safeguard against cyber attacks, use a network connection with a shield guard. Personal data security padlock, Internet security business, network security system concepts
Businessman using fingerprint scanner on dark background, closeup. Digital identity
Raised index finger touching a locked cloud icon linked via dotted lines to mobile and tablet devices within a network. Cell phone, tablet and laptop computer all display the lock on-screen. Close up.
hand holding with virtual screen cloud computing and padlock Interface Icons global network Cyber Security Data Protection Business Technology Privacy concept.
Cybersecurity and information technology security services concept. Login or sign in internet concepts.
Network protection.
Torso of a business man in blue suit reaching forward to touch a cloud icon with index finger and lock mobile devices. Smart phone, laptop and tablet PC are in the cloud network. Technology metaphor.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125422671

Item ID: 2125422671

Double exposure of Safeguard against cyber attacks, use a network connection with a shield guard. Personal data security padlock, Internet security business, network security system concepts

Formats

  • 6000 × 3184 pixels • 20 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 531 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 266 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ING Studio1985

ING Studio1985