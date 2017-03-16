Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Double exposure of Safeguard against cyber attacks, use a network connection with a shield guard. Personal data security padlock, Internet security business, network security system concepts
Formats
6000 × 3184 pixels • 20 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 531 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 266 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG