Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Double exposure. Investors Stressed by Bitcoin Stock Growth and Market Outlook Cryptocurrency Invest in digital assets and bitcoin price chart shows chart fluctuations and changes in value.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4896 × 3264 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG