Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Double exposure of Businessman hand holding a light bulb with digital network interface icons, Technology modern innovation of new creative ideas concept, electronics room background.
Formats
5715 × 2654 pixels • 19.1 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 464 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 232 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG